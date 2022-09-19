Watch Now
Aces WNBA championship merchandise available at pop-up shops

Jessica Hill/AP
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 15:39:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of the Las Vegas Aces will have the chance to scoop up championship merchandise after the team's WNBA title win on Sunday.

The Aces partnered with Toyota of Southern Nevada to open two pop-up locations selling championship gear, the organization announced in a press released on Monday.

The first opens on Tuesday at Findlay Toyota. The second will open on Wednesday at Autonation Toyota.

Clark County will shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday for a parade and rally to celebrate the city's first major professional sports championship victory. The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace and concludes with a rally at the Bellagio, county officials announced.

Details on the pop-up championship merch shops are as follows:

Tuesday, September 20
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Findlay Toyota
7733 Eastgate Rd.
Henderson, NV 89011

Wednesday, September 21
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Autonation Toyota
6300 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89144

Championship merchandise can also be purchased online through the Aces' official team store.

