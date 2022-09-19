Las Vegas Aces travel back to Las Vegas, title parade set for Tuesday on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are champions!

The WNBA team beat the Connecticut Sun Sunday night 78 to 71.

The Aces are the first professional sports team in Las Vegas to bring home a championship trophy.

Sunday's win also marks the first title win in Aces franchise history.

The team landed back in Las Vegas early Monday morning and continued their well-earned celebration.

President of the team, Nikki Fargas, said she knows the team is incredible but credits the fans for a lot of their success.

“I mean we are the best team in the world hands-down. There's no question about that and we’re located here in Las Vegas. For this community to embrace this team the way it has in such a short period of time, we are just so appreciative. We talk about this all the time when you’re coaching but your sixth man is really the fans and so we can’t thank the fans enough. We hope to see them Tuesday evening as we shut down the Strip,” Fargas said.

The Clark County Fire Department welcomed the Aces back home by spraying water and creating an arch as their plane made its way down the runway.

A celebration parade will be held on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, September 20 beginning at 5:30 pm.

The rally route will begin at Caesars Palace and continue on Las Vegas Blvd. S, culminating at a stage in front of the Bellagio fountains with remarks from members of the team, coaching staff, Governor Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Aces favorites including the Full Tilt Dance Crew, High Rollers, in-game hosts CJ Simpson and Joe Brown as well as the Aces DJ, Joe Green will also perform. Aces PA Announcer, Chet Buchanan, will serve as the emcee.

The rally is free and open to the public.

Traffic on the Southbound lanes of Las Vegas Blvd will be closed between Flamingo and Bellagio Drive from 6:00 am-11:00 pm as a result. The roads by Caesars Palace and Flamingo Road will experience rolling closures throughout the event.

Parking is available in several self-parking garages at standard parking rates. Fans are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly.