Las Vegas Aces changing the history of sports for the valley. What could happen next?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are the first to bring a major pro sports championship win back home.

Throughout the valley, many are discussing what possibilities and doors the team could open for Las Vegas.

KTNV is tracking all things revolving around the Aces and the impact they are making for Las Vegas and Nevada as a whole.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

POP-UP SHOPS

Fans of the Las Vegas Aces will have the chance to scoop up championship merchandise after the team's WNBA title win on Sunday.

ACES TRAINING FACILITY

A new building in Henderson is where the Las Vegas Aces will be practicing very soon. The Aces join the Raiders and Raiderettes in the practice facility lineup on Raiders Way.

MULTIPLE WNBA TITLES?

Las Vegas will be attempting to do something that hasn't been done in the WNBA in 20 years. No team has won consecutive championships since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002.

THE PARADE

KTNV's sports reporter Tina Nguyen confirmed with the Aces that the parade to celebrate the win will start at Caesars Palace around 5:30 p.m. and then end at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino on Tuesday.

THE BIG WIN

The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Finals against Connecticut Sun.