Henderson business owners react to new Aces training facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new building in Henderson is where the Las Vegas Aces will be practicing very soon. The Aces join the Raiders and Raiderettes in the practice facility lineup on Raiders Way.

Frank Vento, a neighboring business owner, says with all these professional teams coming to the city, it's a gold mine.

"It is benefitting everyone, so we are very happy,” Vento said.

He says when he found out the Las Vegas Aces were going to be his new neighbor he was ecstatic.

"It does nothing but great for the entire city," said Vento.

He opened Carmine's Pizza Kitchen in West Henderson about a year and a half ago. His family's business has been in the valley since 1975. He says this part of town has grown significantly. From the Raiders headquarters to now the new practice facility for the Las Vegas Aces, they are all within walking distance of his restaurant.

"Anything we build in Vegas people gets jobs, there is always the opportunity for jobs everywhere," said Vento.

It's not only bringing more jobs, but Henderson Mayor Debra March also says it is putting them on the map.

“People are looking at Henderson as a sports community,” said March. “We have five sports teams the Raiders, the Knights, the Aces, Nighthawks, and now the Ignite.”

She says this new facility will be a great addition to the city, along with the Dollar Loan Center where the Silver Knights, the Night Hawks, and Ignite practice and play.

Jillian Bradley is an interior designer at The Idea Room and she says The Aces are also giving back to our local economy by shopping at their store.

"A lot of the players and the personnel come here and shop and they help furnish the new homes that they are buying in the area,” Bradley said.

She says she's lived in Southern Nevada since 1995 and has never seen so much construction in this area. She says professional teams are also attracting large companies near their business.

"The economy in this area and the home values have skyrocketed since the raiders and now the WNBA team the aces," said Bradley.

The aces practice facility is expected to be complete by the end of this year or early next year.