Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Following back-to-back WNBA Championship win, Las Vegas Aces host pop-up shops throughout the valley

The Aces' recent championship win has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among their supporters, driving them to acquire championship gear. Our Isabella Martin reports.
Aces Pop-Up Stores
Posted at 1:30 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 16:56:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Aces' recent championship win has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among their supporters, driving them to acquire championship gear.

As one fan said, "We're going to get our gear and make sure that we are there next season to represent again."

Beyond the merchandise and the thrilling victory, the Aces have become a source of inspiration for one particular fan. She shared, "I didn't get to play sports. So now I want to play all of the women's sports I possibly can."

Helen Mcenany, an avid fan, believes that the Aces' recent victory is just another milestone on their path to success. She is optimistic about their future, stating, "They dig in, and there is no stopping them."

To cater to the high demand for championship merchandise, the Aces will set up three pop-up shops this weekend. The schedule is as follows:

  • Saturday, Oct. 21 — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Aces Headquarters
  • Sunday, Oct. 22 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium
  • Monday, Oct. 23 (Parade Day) — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza

PARADE ROUTE: Aces to celebrate back-to-back championships with party on Las Vegas Strip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH