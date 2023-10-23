Know before you go: Route, prohibited items, parking and more for the Las Vegas Aces' Championship parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In less than 24 hours, the Las Vegas Aces will parade down the Strip to celebrate their back-to-back WNBA Championship title wins.

The Aces are the first WNBA team in two decades to win a title in back-to-back seasons.

They'll celebrate their victory with a parade starting Monday at 5 p.m., followed by a rally at Toshiba Plaza that's expected to include entertainment from DJ Joe Green, the Aces High Rollers, Full Tilt, and, of course, speeches by Aces players and coaches.

On Sunday, the Aces released additional information for fans heading to the Strip to celebrate with the team. Here's what to know:

Where will the parade be?

The parade route begins on Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard and continues down Las Vegas Boulevard to Park Avenue, ending at Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena.

Aces fans are encouraged to cheer the team on from Las Vegas Boulevard — on the New-York New-York side of the street — and follow the team's procession to Toshiba Plaza.

Toshiba Plaza is expected to open to fans starting at 3 p.m., Aces organizers stated. That's also when a pop-up shop will open inside the plaza for any fans still looking to get their hands on some championship merch.

What items are prohibited during the parade?

According to the team, here's everything you should not bring with you to Toshiba Plaza on Monday:



No backpacks or bags of any size will be permitted into the venue except for small clutches (9″ x 5″ x 2″ max). During events backpacks are discouraged from the Plaza.

Tripods, Monopods, professional filming or content creation is prohibited in the plaza

Weapons, Firearms, Pepper Spray, or Mace

Illegal Drugs or Substances

Flammable Liquids, Aerosol Cans,

Laser Pointers, Flares, or Fireworks

Balls, Projectiles, or Optical Illusions

Coolers, Ice Chests, or Folding Chairs

Patrons Without Shoes or Shirt

Masks, or Chains

Drones

Animals or Pets (accommodations made for trained, harnessed, ADA, and housebroken service animals)

Unapproved Pamphlets, Handouts, Ads, or Flyers without prior consent from Arena Management.

Toshiba Plaza is private property and all Public Forum questions can be emailed to Guest Services.

Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s)

Unapproved mascots/ performers

Signs, Flags, or Banners exceeding 11” x 17” or attached to a pole/stick. Signs must be relevant to event. Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures as determined by T-Mobile Arena Management. Management reserves the right to prohibit or remove a sign or banner at any time.

Organizers add that prohibited items are subject to change, and Toshiba Plaza management reserves the right to modify prohibited items at any time.



Where should I park?

Paid parking is available at the garages surrounding Toshiba Plaza, including at Aria, Park MGM, New York-New York, Excalibur and Luxor. The team provided this map showing paid parking locations:

T-Mobile Arena This map shows paid parking locations along the Las Vegas Strip within walking distance of T-Mobile Arena and Toshiba Plaza.

Channel 13 will carry live coverage of the Aces' victory parade on Vegas 34 (KMCC) starting Monday at 5 p.m. Here's how and where to watch from home.