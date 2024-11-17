Vegas Golden Knights return home to face off against the Washington Capitals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back on home ice Sunday after their Fathers' Trip to face off against the Washington Capitals.

— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 17, 2024

Coming off their victory against Utah, Vegas Born is looking to settle the score against Washington after landing their first regular-season loss at Capital One Arena on Oct. 15.

A win against Washington tonight would put the Golden Knights at a 10-4-0 all-time record against the Capitals and a 9-1-0 record at the Fortress for this season. This would also be the 324th win in Vegas' franchise history.

VGK had a rough start in Friday night's game but made up for it in the power play. Center William Karlsson said it's important to start strong and fast as they go into tonight's game against Washington. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the energy of the Fortress' crowd will be crucial to a Golden Knights victory.

Center Jack Eichel currently leads the team with 27 points (5 goals, 22 assists), followed by Captain Mark Stone with 21 (6 goals, 15 assists).

Puck drop is at 5 p.m.

Milestones to watch for:

A win tonight would mark 400 career NHL wins for Bruce Cassidy.

Noah Hanifin is only six points away from 300 career points.

Tanner Pearson is only eight points away from 300 career points.

It's a theme knight at the Fortress!

It's VGK-9 Knight at the Fortress! Happy birthday to the "Puppy with a Purpose," Maverick — who turned one on Friday!

Maverick joined the team in January and, through a partnership with America's VetDogs, is being raised to become a service dog for a U.S. veteran or first responder with disabilities.

You'll be able to see the golden pup at tonight's game, and all fans in attendance will get a Maverick bobblehead.

WATCH | Maverick gets his own bobblehead night for his birthday

You can also join the VGK-9 Club online or at a table outside of sections 9 and 10.

Be sure to grab some VGK-9 swag at The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, and other various retail locations at the arena.

