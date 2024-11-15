Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Golden Knights sign defenseman Brayden McNabb to three-year contract extension

Golden Knights Capitals Hockey
John McDonnell/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb skates on the rink during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Golden Knights Capitals Hockey
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knight fans can celebrate an original misfit with the team's decision to sign defenseman Brayden McNabb to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

McNabb's annual average value is $3.6 million. He is in his eighth season with the Knights and currently leads the team with a +11 rating.

Watch the original misfit talk about his pregame rituals:

The native of Davidson, Saskatchewan, also leads Vegas in blocked shots with 36 and stands third on the team in hits with 28.

The defenseman is the all-time franchise leader in games played (518), hits (1,256), blocked shots (1,144) and time on ice (10,205:21) since being drafted by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

McNabb helped Vegas lift the Stanley Cup in 2023 for the first time in his career and has appeared in 88 postseason games since 2018, which ranks fifth among NHL defensemen.

vgk logo

Vegas Golden Knights

Prior to his time with the Golden Knights, the 6-foot-4 defenseman played three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings (2014-17) and parts of two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres (2011-14). McNabb was drafted by Buffalo in the third round (66th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer