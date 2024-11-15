Golden Knights sign defenseman Brayden McNabb to three-year contract extension

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knight fans can celebrate an original misfit with the team's decision to sign defenseman Brayden McNabb to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

McNabb's annual average value is $3.6 million. He is in his eighth season with the Knights and currently leads the team with a +11 rating.

The native of Davidson, Saskatchewan, also leads Vegas in blocked shots with 36 and stands third on the team in hits with 28.

The defenseman is the all-time franchise leader in games played (518), hits (1,256), blocked shots (1,144) and time on ice (10,205:21) since being drafted by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

McNabb helped Vegas lift the Stanley Cup in 2023 for the first time in his career and has appeared in 88 postseason games since 2018, which ranks fifth among NHL defensemen.

Prior to his time with the Golden Knights, the 6-foot-4 defenseman played three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings (2014-17) and parts of two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres (2011-14). McNabb was drafted by Buffalo in the third round (66th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.