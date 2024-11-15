VGK fans donate holiday gifts for foster kids at 'Foster the Future' private skate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday night at City National Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights partnered with Anthem Injury Lawyers for the second straight year to put on the 'Foster the Future' private skate.

Following an inaugural event that saw over 500 gifts be given, this was the first year where a skate was held for those families that donated. Over 1,000 toys are expected to be sent in for the event's second year.

VGK legend and original misfit Deryk Engelland attended to sign autographs and chat with fans. Vegas Born mascot Chance and Vegas Vivas were there for photo ops, and some cheerleaders took the ice to skate with kids.

"Thanksgiving's around the corner, and Christmas isn't far away, so this is a great time of year, not only for family to get together, but the giving part," Engelland told Channel 13's Nick Walters. "It's amazing that they put this on."

"It's a great cause," Engelland continued. "There are unfortunately so many families that some kids go without gifts, so people bringing in gifts for this is just amazing."

"I've worked on a lot of cases where I've been helping kids who have been abused and neglected, and what they just need is hope," Anthem Injury Lawyers managing partner Puneet Garg said. "What we thought is, since there's always about 3,000 kids in foster care, why not help get them gifts during the holidays? That's what we're doing right here."

Nick spoke with a local Vegas kid who rated the event 10 out of 10 and asked what it meant to feel like he could help other children in need.

"I feel great that I can give back to the world because once I was a part of the Angel Tree too," Jacob said.

"It's really important to recognize the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada," Vegas local and lawyer Chandler said. "They do a good job of giving people who need a voice that voice here in legal services. The toy drive is great for the kids."

The Henderson Silver Knights will hold their Lucky Launch game at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday, December 7. After HSK's first score, the crowd is encouraged to bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice, and each will be donated to local kids in need during the holidays.