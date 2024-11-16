Maverick gets his own bobblehead night for his birthday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights' first-ever "Puppy with a Purpose," Maverick, turned one on Friday, but the celebration is just beginning. His custom bobblehead will be given to fans at VGK's home game on Sunday.

"We’re going to be celebrating at the game. We will be giving a bobblehead away of Maverick to everyone in attendance, there will also be jerseys auctioned off to support the foundation that is inspired by Maverick, and we’ll have all sorts of ways that we will be incorporating him into the game," said Senior Director of Foundation and Community Relations, Mia Greenlee.

Take a look at when the club unveiled their newest member in January:

He has impacted the club throughout Maverick's last year with the Knights.

He is pretty much in the office every single day; he’s almost like a dog with a job, which is really cool. He spends a lot of time with the foundation and community relations department and with everybody in the office. The team lights up when Maverick is around. It’s been really cool that he’s been so incorporated. He loves people, and he loves visiting with people. It’s really awesome to see how much he loves to be out and about.

Maverick will soon bring love beyond the ice.

“He will be going off to be placed with a veteran or a first responder to continue his puppy with a purpose training.”

The Knights host the Washington Capitals on Sunday for Maverick's birthday party. The puck drop is at 5 p.m.