Breaking the Ice: Captain Mark Stone

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone reminisced about a fond memory when looking at the pin of him scoring a goal that was given to fans at a game this season.

“I actually remember the goal; it was my second goal in Game Two against Winnipeg,” Stone said. “It looks good. I like it.”

While he likes his pin, Stone has various thoughts about the nickname fans gave him because of his energetic celebrations on the ice, “expressive Mark Stone.”

“It is what it is, it’s taken on a life of its own,” Stone laughed and said. "I never thought it would get to this, it’s something I don’t try to do it just happens, I love playing hockey, I love scoring, I love winning, I come by it honestly I guess.”

VGK takes on the Utah Hockey Club on Friday at 6 p.m. in Salt Lake City. You can watch the game on our sister station, Vegas 34.

