Breaking the Ice: Captain Mark Stone

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone reminisced about a fond memory when looking at the pin of him scoring a goal that was given to fans at a game this season.
“I actually remember the goal; it was my second goal in Game Two against Winnipeg,” Stone said. “It looks good. I like it.”
While he likes his pin, Stone has various thoughts about the nickname fans gave him because of his energetic celebrations on the ice, “expressive Mark Stone.”
#ExpressiveMarkStone 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HN62ienX2b
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 20, 2023
The many moods of #ExpressiveMarkStone 🤪 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/rdVN1Oo1xP
— NHL (@NHL) June 6, 2023
“It is what it is, it’s taken on a life of its own,” Stone laughed and said. "I never thought it would get to this, it’s something I don’t try to do it just happens, I love playing hockey, I love scoring, I love winning, I come by it honestly I guess.”
VGK takes on the Utah Hockey Club on Friday at 6 p.m. in Salt Lake City. You can watch the game on our sister station, Vegas 34.
For more Breaking The Ice with other players on the team, visit the link below: