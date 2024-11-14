Knights in the Morning: Get to know 'Nickels' Keegan Kolesar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's edition of Knights in the Morning, we hear from Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar.

Kolesar was selected with the 69th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and is in his sixth season with the team. He was a member of the Knights' Stanley Cup champion 2022-23 team.

The Winnipeg native says he never imagined playing pro hockey in the desert. In fact, he says he never imagined leaving Winnipeg, period.

Through 15 games this season, Kolesar has netted four goals and made four assists. Eight points is a fast start for Kolesar after he contributed 18 points each of the last two seasons.

When asked why he wears number 55, Kolesar said, "You'll have to talk to the higher-ups." He was assigned #55 by VGK.

"Like most young guys, we're kind of given a number," Kolesar said. "I like 55 though. I like the nickname too, Nickels."

