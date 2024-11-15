Golden Knights look for back-to-back win on Fathers Trip against Utah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights aim to get back-to-back Fathers Trip wins as they take on the Utah Hockey Club on Friday at 6 p.m. at Delta Center.

The Golden Knights have recorded a 10-0-1 record on Fathers Trips dating back to 2017-18.

Friday’s matchup will be Vegas’s first visit to Delta Center in franchise history.

Jack Eichel tallied his team-leading 20th assist Wednesday night, extending his point streak to four games. With the assist, Eichel is T-2nd for the fewest games to 20 assists in a season by a U.S.-born player and became the fastest player in franchise history to reach that mark.

Milestones to watch for on Friday:



Noah Hanifin is six points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson is eight points away from 300 career points

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.