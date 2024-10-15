FINAL: Logan Thompson blocks Golden Knights’ shot at winning first road game of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After opening the season with three straight wins at home, the Vegas Golden Knights headed to Washington to take on a familiar face.
In his debut with the Washington Capitals, former VGK goaltender Logan Thomspon stopped 24 pucks to hand the Golden Knights their first loss of the season. The Capitals claimed a 4-2 victory on their home ice.
Up next: The Golden Knights, now 3-1-0, face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4 p.m. Thursday on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+
LIVE UPDATES
3rd period
End of 3rd: Golden Knights fall to Capitals 4-2
- 0:00 - Game ends with the Golden Knights' loss of 4-2 in Washington.
- 1:14 - Brett Howden, Ivan Barbashev and Tomas Hertl attempt to break the Golden Knights' scoreless streak but are blocked at the goal.
- 6:41 - Another Zach Whitecloud shot on goal is saved by Logan Thompson. Alexander Holtz has his shot blocked, and the Golden Knights are still in the hole with the clock ticking.
- 8:50 - Another barrage of Golden Knights' shots is blocked by Logan Thompson — two from Zach Whitecloud, followed by an Alex Pietrangelo wrist shot.
- 9:54 - Adin Hill blocks a shot from the Capitals' Connor McMichael after the Golden Knights fail to convert their second power play of the period.
- 14:34 - The Capitals' Brandon Duhaime is headed back to the penalty box for high-sticking against Alex Pietrangelo. The Golden Knights' have got off three shots on goal since the period started, all saved by Logan Thompson.
- 18:52 - Mark Stone's wrist shot is saved by Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson to kick-start the action.
2nd period
End of 2nd: Golden Knights trail Capitals 4-2
- 5:44 - Logan Thompson has blocked three Golden Knights' shots on goal from Keegan Kolesar, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. Golden Knights still looking to make up a 2-point deficit.
- 12:43 - VGK goal: Jack Eichel scores. VGK still trails 4-2.
- 13:47 - Capitals goal: Aliaksei Protas gets it past Hill. VGK now trail 4-1.
- 14:44 - Capitals goal: Capitals continue to score, this time from Jakob Chychrun. Caps up 3-1.
- 16:54 - Capitals goal: Tom Wilson scores with a slap shot, assisted by Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. VGK trail 2-1.
1st Period
End of 1st: Golden Knights tied with Capitals 1-1
- 2:11 - VGK goal: Victor Olofsson shoots past Logan Thompson and scores a power play goal to let the Golden Knights knot things up at 1. Tomas Hertl and Mark Stone were on the assist.
- 13:58 - Capitals goal: Jakub Vrana gets one past Adin Hill to let the Caps start the scoring. VGK trail 1-0 in the 1st.
BEFORE THE GAME
Thompson told media Tuesday that he's excited to see some familiar faces and looking forward to a fun game.
"It's a lot of mixed feelings playing against your old team," Thompson said. "A lot of good memories there that I'll have forever."
“You’re always going to be a little extra motivated to play your former team, but I think I’m just excited to get a first game here in a Caps jersey.”— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2024
Logan Thompson speaks to the media to discuss the prospect of starting Tuesday night against Vegas.#ALLCAPS | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/bnXwNzjrNt
The former VGK goalie was traded to Washington on June 29 during the NHL Draft in Las Vegas.
Puck drop is at 4 p.m. on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+ The team is also hosting an official watch party, which starts at 3:30 p.m. at Red Rock Resort & Casino.
Catch our first road game tomorrow at the @redrockcasino Watch Party! VGK gear is NECESSARY 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LGI290jmNQ— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 14, 2024
Vegas heads into the matchup with a few milestones to watch:
- Nicolas Hague will play in his 300th NHL game, all of which have been played with the Knights.
- Jack Eichel is tied for the league lead in scoring with seven points. Eichel was also named the third player on the NHL's "Three Stars of the Week."
-
Golden Knights beat Anaheim Ducks in winning streak at home to start the seasonThe Vegas Golden Knights have started the season at home with a three-game winning streak with their latest win over the Anaheim Ducks.
VGK Foundation grows the game throughout the valley with youth hockey clinicsDozens of youth hockey players took to the rink at Lorenzi Park on Saturday with the help of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donating $15,000 to help put on a series of street hockey clinics.
Breaking the Ice with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben HuttonBreak the ice with VGK Defenseman Ben Hutton, who tells us more about his new marriage and their adorable mutts.
Emo shirts, gravy boats, cookie cutters and more for VGK's special ticket offersVGK is gearing up their fans with some unique swag for the 24-2025 season with 13 special ticket packages for select home games.