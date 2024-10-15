FINAL: Logan Thompson blocks Golden Knights’ shot at winning first road game of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After opening the season with three straight wins at home, the Vegas Golden Knights headed to Washington to take on a familiar face.

In his debut with the Washington Capitals, former VGK goaltender Logan Thomspon stopped 24 pucks to hand the Golden Knights their first loss of the season. The Capitals claimed a 4-2 victory on their home ice.

Up next: The Golden Knights, now 3-1-0, face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4 p.m. Thursday on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+

LIVE UPDATES

3rd period

End of 3rd: Golden Knights fall to Capitals 4-2



0:00 - Game ends with the Golden Knights' loss of 4-2 in Washington.

1:14 - Brett Howden, Ivan Barbashev and Tomas Hertl attempt to break the Golden Knights' scoreless streak but are blocked at the goal.

6:41 - Another Zach Whitecloud shot on goal is saved by Logan Thompson. Alexander Holtz has his shot blocked, and the Golden Knights are still in the hole with the clock ticking.

8:50 - Another barrage of Golden Knights' shots is blocked by Logan Thompson — two from Zach Whitecloud, followed by an Alex Pietrangelo wrist shot.

9:54 - Adin Hill blocks a shot from the Capitals' Connor McMichael after the Golden Knights fail to convert their second power play of the period.

14:34 - The Capitals' Brandon Duhaime is headed back to the penalty box for high-sticking against Alex Pietrangelo. The Golden Knights' have got off three shots on goal since the period started, all saved by Logan Thompson.

18:52 - Mark Stone's wrist shot is saved by Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson to kick-start the action.

2nd period

End of 2nd: Golden Knights trail Capitals 4-2



5:44 - Logan Thompson has blocked three Golden Knights' shots on goal from Keegan Kolesar, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. Golden Knights still looking to make up a 2-point deficit.

12:43 - VGK goal: Jack Eichel scores. VGK still trails 4-2.

13:47 - Capitals goal: Aliaksei Protas gets it past Hill. VGK now trail 4-1.

14:44 - Capitals goal: Capitals continue to score, this time from Jakob Chychrun. Caps up 3-1.

16:54 - Capitals goal: Tom Wilson scores with a slap shot, assisted by Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. VGK trail 2-1.

1st Period

End of 1st: Golden Knights tied with Capitals 1-1



2:11 - VGK goal: Victor Olofsson shoots past Logan Thompson and scores a power play goal to let the Golden Knights knot things up at 1. Tomas Hertl and Mark Stone were on the assist.

13:58 - Capitals goal: Jakub Vrana gets one past Adin Hill to let the Caps start the scoring. VGK trail 1-0 in the 1st.

BEFORE THE GAME

Thompson told media Tuesday that he's excited to see some familiar faces and looking forward to a fun game.

"It's a lot of mixed feelings playing against your old team," Thompson said. "A lot of good memories there that I'll have forever."

“You’re always going to be a little extra motivated to play your former team, but I think I’m just excited to get a first game here in a Caps jersey.”



Logan Thompson speaks to the media to discuss the prospect of starting Tuesday night against Vegas.#ALLCAPS | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/bnXwNzjrNt — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2024

The former VGK goalie was traded to Washington on June 29 during the NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+ The team is also hosting an official watch party, which starts at 3:30 p.m. at Red Rock Resort & Casino.

Catch our first road game tomorrow at the @redrockcasino Watch Party! VGK gear is NECESSARY 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LGI290jmNQ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 14, 2024

Vegas heads into the matchup with a few milestones to watch:

