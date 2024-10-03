Breaking the Ice with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton

Channel 13's weekly segment "Breaking the Ice" is back— where you not only get to learn more bout this year's team members of the Vegas Gold Knights, but also get a glimpse of most people and perhaps pets in their life.

Break the ice with VGK Defenseman Ben Hutton, who tells us more about his new marriage and their adorable mutts.

Alex Eschelman: Congratulations you got married this summer to your wife Emma how did you meet your significant other?

Ben Hutton: It was actually at a housewarming party for one of her friends and one of my friends and it just worked out it worked out great.

Alex Eschelman: And a Cabo wedding?

Hutton Emma and Ben's Cabo wedding

Ben Hutton: And a Cabo wedding it was good, hot and it was a lot of fun.

Alex Eschelman: Tattoos— do you have any and if so do they have any meaning?

Ben Hutton: Yes, I have a full sleeve and one on my back and ankle too. They pretty much all have meanings— a couple for my grandma, my aunt I lost from Alzheimer’s disease and then I have frenchy ears on the back of my ankle cause we have two french bulldogs. I got a few I got a few.

Alex Eschelman: What are the french bulldogs names?

Ben Hutton: Scout and Franny.

Hutton Scout and Franny

