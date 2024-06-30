Surprise trades from Golden Knights steal the show to close first NHL Draft in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — By the eye test alone, the Sphere knocked the first Las Vegas NHL Draft and the venue's first-ever sports event out of the rink.

With all eyes in the hockey world on the "Entertainment Capital," the NHL delivered a light show that few events in sports can rival. A sellout crowd of over 14,000 for Friday's first round and a national television audience got a taste of how hockey has grown into an ironic sensation in the desert.

When all was said and done after 225 picks, the hometown Vegas Golden Knights went home with four prospects added to their organization: first-round pick (19th overall), left winger Trevor Connelly; third-round pick, goalie Pavel Moysevich; sixth-round pick, left winger Trent Swick; and seventh-round pick, center Lucas Van Vliet.

What was most consequential from Day 2 wasn't four additions by draft, but instead two subtractions by trade.

News broke Saturday that goalie Logan Thompson was being traded to the Washington Capitals for their 3rd-round pick. VGK later used that pick on Russian goalie Pavel Moysevich. Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon later confirmed rumors that Thompson had requested a trade.

"What Logan is yearning for and believes very strongly is that he's a number 1 goalie in the NHL," McCrimmon told media after the draft. "Adin Hill emerged and when you win a Stanley Cup with a goaltender, that accomplishment entrenches you pretty well in the eyes of the organization. I think for Logan, he feels really strongly that he can go somewhere, compete, and be that guy."

Later in Day 2, VGK made a second trade. The Knights sent fourth-line forward Paul Cotter and a 2025 3rd-round pick to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a former 1st-round pick in forward Alexander Holtz along with goalie Akira Schmid.

"We wish them both well, good contributors, both leave as Stanley Cup champions," McCrimmon said of Thompson and Cotter. "From a Vegas Golden Knights standpoint, we like the moves that we made today."

The first draft in Vegas ended with some local hockey history. When Austin Molinewas selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with pick 205 in the 7th round, the defenseman prospect became the first-ever Las Vegas native selected in any NHL Draft.

We caught up with Moline ahead of the draft to hear why he's excited to represent his hometown in the draft and for years to come.