LIVE UPDATES: Vegas Golden Knights take on Anaheim Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights are ending their three-game season-opening run on home ice against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

The Golden Knights currently sit at a 2-0-0 record for the regular season. Puck drop against the Ducks is set for 7 p.m. The game marks goalie Ilya Samsonov's regular season VGK debut.

Sunday Knight Hockey 🏰



Golden Knights (2-0-0) wrap up their 3-game season-opening homestand against the Ducks (1-0-0). Goalie Ilya Samsonov makes his VGK debut. Watch live on Vegas 34! pic.twitter.com/oNnnQbk2cd — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) October 14, 2024

FIRST PERIOD

6:17 - VGK goal: Brett Howden nets his second goal of the year as the Golden Knights start the scoring for the first time this season. Alex Pietrangelo and Keegan Kolesar on the assist. VGK lead 1-0 midway through the 1st.

8:11 - Ducks goal: A turnover by Ivan Barbashev leads to a goal from Anaheim's Troy Terry. VGK and Ducks tied at 1.

End of 1st: VGK, Ducks tied at 1. Anaheim outshooting Vegas 10-6.

SECOND PERIOD

3:54 - VGK save: A Vegas turnover turns into an Anaheim scoring chance on the rush and Ilysa Samsonov makes the big save. 1-1 tie holds early in the 2nd.

5:49 - VGK goal taken off the board: What would have been Alexander Holtz's first VGK goal is crossed off due to a high-sticking call. VGK ends a power play empty-handed. 1-1 tie midway through the 2nd.

End of 1st: VGK, Ducks remain tied at 1. Vegas outshooting 23-15.