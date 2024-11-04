A Knight to Remember at the annual Vegas Golden Knights Gala

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The sixth annual Vegas Golden Knights Gala had the stars on the ice spending time with their fans on Sunday evening as 750 people gathered at Fontainebleau to raise money for the VGK Foundation.

“All of us are grateful to be a part of this community,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “We get to live in a beautiful city, play in front of a sold-out crowd every single night; you definitely don’t take it for granted and when you get the chance to mingle with fans. It’s special.”

The gala has raised $15 million for the VGK Foundation. Those funds are distributed throughout the community.

"I've been a part of a few teams and this is by far the most supportive fan base I've been a part of," goal tender Adin Hill said.

The Vegas Golden Knights are the only team in the NHL to remain undefeated at home at 8-0. VGK goes on the road next to face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.