Ramsey Pfeffinger has been a member of the ABC 13 News team since March 2023.

Ramsey is a Henderson native who graduated with honors from UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism in 2019. While in school, he interned for Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and volunteered his communication skills to health-related causes, including the Nevada Cancer Coalition and Reno World AIDS Day.

He started his career at KRNV in Reno, where he was an executive digital content producer covering wildfires, blizzards, and everything in-between. Ramsey is determined to connect Nevadans to the news that matters most to them.

When he’s not in the news room, he can be found hiking national parks, trying out the newest coffee shops, or hunting for vinyl records.

He can be reached by email at Ramsey.Pfeffinger@ktnv.com