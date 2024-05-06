Business owners launch petition to stop 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With six months until the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix kicks off, business owners are trying something new to stop the race.

While preparations are underway, including the sale of tickets, a new petition seeks to give commissioners pause before they formally permit the grand prix to go on in November of this year.

Clark County Commissioners must approve a Special Use Permit to F1 before the multi-million dollar super cars can race down Las Vegas Boulevard from November 21-23.

With the petition, business owners who claim the loss of upwards of $30 million from a controversial race preparation setup are asking for that permit to be denied, unless F1 agrees to certain provisions.

Back in January, we talked to one owner who says he lost millions about how he has tried to recover amid worsening roadblocks.

“To date, F1 has not held a public meeting or even sat in a room with all of us together who lost millions in 2023,” said Gino Ferraro, Owner of Ferraro’s Ristorante. “F1 is selling tickets and moving ahead as if these issues do not exist, as if we do not exist. My family restaurant has been here for 39-years, we matter.”

Another owner, Madgy Amer says everything, including restaurant Tex Mex Tequila, was lost after the 2023 race in Las Vegas. “I do not want to see anyone else suffer like we did during the F1 race, and we ultimately could not take the revenue losses and had to close. F1 needs to be held accountable and the 2024 race will have the same result unless something is done to not impact the Las Vegas Strip; its employees, visitors and businesses.”

Here are the stated reasons for petitioning, according to area business owners involved with the process.



Negative Impact on Local Businesses : Contrary to the purported economic benefits, hosting of the Las Vegas Grand Prix adversely affects small businesses, strip employees, and transportation companies, who face large revenue losses, decreased foot traffic, and general business interruptions, during the event period."

Traffic Congestion and Disruption : The closing of the Resort Corridor and constructing a bridge at Flamingo and Koval disrupts the normal flow of transportation in our city. This disruption not only inconveniences residents but also poses logistical challenges for tourists, employees, and public transportation, and forcing businesses to incur revenue losses.

Community Input and Transparency : The decision to host such a large-scale event should involve transparent communication and active participation from the community. However, the lack of meaningful consultation with residents and stakeholders raises concerns about accountability and the democratic process.

The statement ends with the following: "In conclusion, we urge the authorities to heed our concerns and take immediate action to halt the organization of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Our city's well-being and the interests of its residents must always come first."

