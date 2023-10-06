F1 officials release Nevadan-only ticket discounts, but locals believe they deserve more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the countdown continues for Formula 1 drivers to take to the streets of Las Vegas, there is a ticket special just for Nevadans.

On Friday from 7 a.m. until midnight, all Nevadans will have the chance to score a bargain in the grandstands.

"We have limited tickets remaining, and we wanted to make sure to do something special for our community that means so much to us," said F1 Senior Vice President of Commercial Jamie Weinstein.

F1 is offering 1-day only tickets just for Nevadans. This is the only time F1 has offered a 1-day ticket for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The local-only tickets can be purchased here for Thursday, Nov. 16, to watch the Formula 1 practice, Friday, Nov. 17, for the F1 qualifiers, or Saturday, Nov. 18, to watch the race.

Tickets can be purchased for two grandstands and four hospitality experiences. T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands, PG2 Grandstand at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels, Heritage, Heineken House, Club Paris, and Club SI are the options.

There will also be options to purchase a discounted ticket for all 3 days. These options come with more than just a view of the race, though.

"It is inclusive of food and beverage as well, non-alcoholic drinks, and we will have cash bars available, so entertainment, food and drinks, and a ticket," said Weinstein. "There's no better value."

The 1-day grandstand tickets start at $200 plus taxes and fees, and the hospitality tickets start at $1,200 plus taxes and fees. The hospitality tickets come with free alcoholic beverages and a club-type experience.

The cheapest tickets are for the practices Thursday night, and the race night tickets are the most expensive.

"Saturday is our most popular day, so the pricing will adjust a little bit as we get closer to Saturday."

The cheapest tickets F1 is selling to people outside of Nevada is a 3-day grandstand ticket for $2,000.

Despite the discount, some Nevadans say the F1 preparation has been too much, and they deserve more for having to live with it.

"It's still a couple of hundred dollars to see this event, and we're the ones that have to live here and get around town," said a Las Vegas resident since 1978, Michael Galloni. "I think it should be free for us."

Grandstand construction is still going on, as well as the special paving for the track. Koval Ln. and Sands Ave. saw most of the congestion this week.

"We're empathetic to the traffic, and we understand. However, we are excited about the improvements we are making to the roadways, and those are for public use moving forward," said Weinstein.

