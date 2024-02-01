'My peak business...nonexistent again': After F1 bridge controversy, local businesses hit with more roadblocks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The last 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix temporary structure has been fully removed, but business owners are concerned with new construction that's set to last months.

"I get like 6 weeks, if I'm lucky, of normal business,” said Jay’s Market Owner Wade Bohn.

Jay’s Market is on the corner of Koval lane and Flamingo Road.

Along with nearby businesses, Bohn says they’ve lost millions in profits after F1 paving construction started last April and the temporary vehicle bridge went up last October. Business owners claim the bridge denied customer’s access to businesses off of Koval Lane.

Bohn says the Las Vegas Valley Water District delivered a notice Wednesday morning about a water main leak. It reads in part, “Work will consist of replacing approximately 2,800 feet of existing 24- and 10 inch pipelines with 2,800 feet of new 16-inch pipeline.”

According to the notice, the water district says construction will happen on Flamingo Road between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard from late March or early April until the Fall, before the next F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"So my peak business, May, June, July, August, September you know the warm months, the school's out family vacations, nonexistent again,” said Bohn.

The water district told Channel 13 they noticed the leak shortly after the F1 bridge was constructed but could not say the bridge was the cause of the leak.

They say the pipes date back to the 1950s and have been on the agency’s radar for repair before F1 came to town.

Channel 13 reached out to F1 for a comment but have not hear back as of Wednesday night.

Despite the impending construction, Bohn says since the bridge came down Wednesday morning, business has been booming.

"Guaranteed, this will be the best day since F1 started construction last year,” said Bohn.

Bohn says he’s still in talks with F1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority about recouping his F1 losses and possible partnership deals. He’s joined by Battista’s Italian Restaurant and Ellis Island Hotel & Casino.

While he says he’s hopeful they’ll strike a deal, he says if they don’t, he’s prepared to take legal action. Bohn says he’ll meet with his attorney Thursday about steps moving forward.

Crews finished the tear down process of the Flamingo Bridge Wednesday morning, a day earlier than expected.

The tear down started February 21 at 9 p.m. and was expected to end Thursday night at 9 p.m. Formula 1 says the bridge was built to give vehicles access to get inside the track path on race days. It was constructed on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane.

Traffic is now open in all directions through the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. This will not last for long though. The bridge is expected to return later this year for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.