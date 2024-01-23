What's next for nearby businesses of controversial F1 bridge after meetings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction crews are making progress on tearing down a controversial vehicle bridge. It's known as the "Flamingo Bridge," which takes vehicles down Flamingo Road and over Koval Lane.

This is the last Formula 1 temporary structure still standing.

Several business owners near the bridge say they're thrilled to see it come down, claiming they lost millions after the bridge shut down customer's access.

The teardown process fully closes the Flamingo Road and Koval Lane intersection, plus all traffic on the Flamingo Bridge from January 21 at 9 p.m. till February 1 at 9 p.m.

This is just a temporary process, though. Crews are expected to rebuild the bridge for every Las Vegas Grand Prix, including the one later this year. Several businesses then decided to sit down with F1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to figure out a way to cut down on the losses for years to come.

"They realize the mistakes that were made, and they're trying to figure out how to rectify those mistakes for this past year and for years to come," said Battista's Hole in the Wall Italian Restaurant Owner Randy Markin.

Marking met with F1 and LVCVA on Monday, and the owner of Jay's Market, Wade Bohn, met with them on Friday. They're part of a group of nearby businesses claiming the bridge cost them millions of dollars in revenue after customers couldn't get access.

A new compensation plan is being developed from the meetings to help the businesses recover losses from the Flamingo Bridge and other F1 construction in the area.

"They're looking to make us whole, and it was a very productive meeting," said Bohn.

Bohn and Markin say Formula 1 is also exploring a long-term partnership with both their businesses and the Ellis Island Casino that would bring more customers their way.

"If they help, I'm very happy. Whatever I lost, then I can stand again a little bit more for myself," said Las Vegas Souvenir and Gift Ship Manager Jimmy Singh.

Talks may still be in the beginning stages, but business owners are feeling optimistic.

Singh says he believes when the bridge returns later this year for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, his business will suffer another blow if there's no support.

"I'm 100% sure that's done for the business, so we can't survive 100%. We're not surviving through it," said Singh.

Singh says the bridge isn't the only race project he's worried about, he claims track paving which started last April, and other F1 construction projects have taken over Koval Lane and directed his customers away.

Channel 13 reached out to Formula 1 about the meetings with the business owner, but we have not heard back just yet. In the past, F1 says the bridge was designed to alleviate congestion and provide an entrance to the track on race nights.