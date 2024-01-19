Las Vegas business owner asks for compensation over $4 million F1 loss

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It took about ten days to build the temporary bridge at Flamingo and Koval. It will take about twelve days to take the bridge down, according to F1 officials.

The dismantling is expected to being on Sunday, Jan. 21 at p.m. and continue through Friday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.

“Every single car that flies over that bridge is my customer and they can't get to me,” said Wade Bohn, owner of Jay’s Market on Flamingo.

Bohn says he thinks the takedown of the temporary bridge should have happened as soon as F1 left town, but late is better than never.

“I'll be open for Super Bowl traffic. That's huge. It's huge for this valley, it’s huge for me,” he added.

Bohn is hoping for a rebound after he says his revenue dropped from $8.5 million in 2022 to $4.3 million in 2023.

He says the Port of Subs franchise inside his business closed due to a lack of customers. That provided $4,000 in rent money every month.

Bohn says he was also forced to downsize from 12 employees to five.

“There's always safety in numbers. We're a convenience store gas station. Two is better than one, but I can only afford to have one [on one shift],” Bohn said.

Now, Bohn is asking for accountability in the form of compensation. He has a meeting planned for Friday with F1 officials and the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority.

“I'm hoping they come up with a solution and compensating. If they don’t it's just a waste of my time,” Bohn said. “If they just come to say I’m sorry, that's not going to work.”

In the meantime, Bohn plans to welcome food trucks and hold gas price promotions to keep his business running for the next round of F1 construction, which is expected at the end of this year.

“You have to think outside the box now, because the box isn't what it used to be.”