What it means for local businesses on Flamingo, Koval as Formula 1 temporary bridge will be dismantled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 officials say the temporary vehicular bridge on Flamingo Road and Koval Lane will be dismantled.

The dismantling is expected to start on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 9 pm. through Friday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. Officials say motorists should expect traffic delays and consider alternative routes.

F1 says area sidewalks will remain open and access to surrounding businesses "will be maintained" throughout the closure.

Formula 1 F1 says they are dismantling the temporary bridge on Koval Lane and Flamingo Road from January to February.

During the closure, officials say there will be no traffic through the intersection on Flamingo Road between Linq Lane and Howard Hughes Parkway, eastbound and westbound. Koval Lane will be closed northbound and southbound between Rochelle Avenue and Albert Avenue.

"The Flamingo bridge dismantle will be complete ahead of all upcoming Super Bowl activities, and the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane will be restored by 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1," Formula 1 officials say.

SMS texts are available for the latest updates.

Businesses told our Alyssa Bethencourt, Jhovani Carrillo, and Jaewon Jung about their struggles to stay open as the bridge blocked foot traffic.

The manager at Las Vegas Souvenirs & Gifts told our Bethencourt that during the November race, he was only seeing 15 to 20 people a day. In December, Jimmy Signh said the bridge continued to be a huge reason why his business is struggling.

Previously, the bridge was teased to be a permanent fixture in the area.

Wade Bohn, the owner of Jay's Market on Flamingo and Koval, called the bridge "the F1 disaster," to Jung.

With the dismantling, businesses hope that revenue will return back to how it was before the bridge was built.