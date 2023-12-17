Businesses near Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit continue to struggle a month later

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is long gone, but many businesses near the circuit said they are still struggling to stay open.

A souvenir store on Koval and Flamingo said business is still not back to normal despite F1 having left Las Vegas nearly a month ago.

"F1 is not good for our business. They kill us," said Jimmy Singh, Manager at Las Vegas Souvenirs and Gifts. "We thought after F1, we could [return to] normal, but [we're] in the same situation. I don't get a customer for anything. Our business is still empty."

Singh said they have lost hundreds of dollars and customers since F1 construction began. While customer traffic has risen since F1 left, Singh said that it's still not what it was before the race.

"F1 that time we got around 30,40, 50 customers, and now, it is maybe 60 or 70. still, I am losing for the business," Singh said.

Singh's store is located near a temporary bridge F1 set up to help with traffic. Now, the temporary bridge could become a permanent fixture in the area.

In an email, Clark County shared the following information:

"The Flamingo and Koval temporary bridge is being kept in place as a study is conducted to determine if it will be made permanent. Clark County is currently in the process of determining the traffic study. It is expected that a preliminary determination about the bridge’s permanency will be made in approximately 90 days following the results of the study."

Singh said the bridge is a huge reason why his business is struggling. "The bridge is killing us too like nobody can see our business, so our business is hiding."

Other businesses who did not want to go on camera said they also believed the temporary bridge was to blame for their lack of customers.

While F1 will be back in 2024, Singh remains hopeful they won't. "If they do it again next season, that's very bad for us."