Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Golden Knights fans in Dallas tell us about the fight for Game 7

As Game 7 kicks off in Dallas, Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters is talking with fans about the atmosphere and stakes ahead for the May 5 showdown.
Posted at 5:37 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 20:37:05-04

DALLAS (KTNV) — As Game 7 kicks off in Dallas, Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters is talking with fans about the atmosphere and stakes ahead for the May 5 showdown.

Fans included even some of Texas' own. Two Houston locals say despite proximity to Dallas Stars, they are all in for the Golden Knights out of Las Vegas and tell us what initially connected them to the team. Watch below:

VGK fans from Houston cheer on Knights in Dallas

We have a full Game 7 preview, with all that we are keeping our eyes on tonight, including quotes from Coach Cassidy, here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH