Gear up for Game 7: Previewing Golden Knights-Stars series decider from Dallas

DALLAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are ready to put their Stanley Cup encore season on the line in Dallas. The Guys in Gold will face the 1-seed Stars in Game 7 of the first-round series tonight.

Channel 13's Nick Walters is in Dallas and previews the game from morning skate at American Airlines Center. Hear from the "relaxed" Golden Knights locker room and head coach Bruce Cassidy ahead of the biggest game of their season.

Game 7 is almost here… ⏳🔥



The AAC is ready to rock for tonight’s Stars-Golden Knights series decider. Check out what fans in Dallas will see when it’s “playoff hockey at its finest.”#VegasBorn #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/9MeukpvLes — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) May 5, 2024

After winning the first two games of the series in Dallas to take a 2-0 series lead, the Knights dropped back-to-back home games and Game 5 in Dallas to trail the Stars 3-2 and face elimination. Vegas saved their season Friday night in Game 6 with a 2-0 shutout win over the Stars. The winner of tonight's series closer will face the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2.

Coming off a 23-save shutout, Adin Hill draws the start in-net and the Knights will roll with the same lines tonight that the team did in Game 6. VGK hopes to do what they did in last year's Western Conference Final by knocking off the Stars.

Puck drops in Dallas at 6:30 local time, 4:30 Pacific, and you can watch the game's local broadcast on Vegas 34.

