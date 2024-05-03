'We know what we have to do': Vegas Golden Knights look to avoid elimination in Game 6 against Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the season on the line, the Vegas Golden Knights will turn to Adin Hill in net for Game 6 against the Dallas Stars tonight.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed his start following morning skate Friday morning.

As the Knights look to keep their postseason alive, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo says the team knows what’s at stake.

“We know what we have to do,” Pietrangelo said. “We’ve been in positions like this before where we haven’t played great and we found a way to get through it. A little adversity is OK. Nothing wrong with that.”

The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the series with back-to-back road wins in Dallas. But the Stars responded valiantly, won the next three games, taking a 3-2 lead.

Now the Knights are back at home and with the help of a dragon and their fans, hope to force this series back to Dallas for Game 7.

“It would be nice to get a victory at home for the fans that have been unbelievable since day one,” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “So it’s on us to be able to give them a win at home.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

You can watch the game on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

