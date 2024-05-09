Culinary Union announces strike at Virgin Las Vegas Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Workers with the Culinary Union will go on strike at Virgin Las Vegas property on Friday, May 10.
More than 700 people will be on strike for 48 hours starting at 5 a.m. this Friday. The strike is set to last until Sunday. May 12 at 4:59 a.m.
The property has never been subject to a strike before and the union says the reason for striking lies in a continued push for a five year union contract.
Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Culinary Workers Union Local 226 sent out a state which read, in part, the following:
"The Culinary Union is already urging customers and community allies to not cross the picket line at the Virgin Las Vegas and will be encouraging visitors to cancel their reservation, check out of the property, and choose a union accommodation....Last year, members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions voted to authorize a Citywide Strike after tens of thousands of hospitality workers packed the Thomas and Mack Center in September 2023 to cast their votes. Contracts for over 50,000 workers have since been settled and workers have won the best contract ever. Contract negotiations for one casino property remains: The Virgin Las Vegas contract which expired June 1, 2023, and the extension was terminated."