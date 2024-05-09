Culinary Union announces strike at Virgin Las Vegas Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Workers with the Culinary Union will go on strike at Virgin Las Vegas property on Friday, May 10.

More than 700 people will be on strike for 48 hours starting at 5 a.m. this Friday. The strike is set to last until Sunday. May 12 at 4:59 a.m.

The property has never been subject to a strike before and the union says the reason for striking lies in a continued push for a five year union contract.

Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Culinary Workers Union Local 226 sent out a state which read, in part, the following: