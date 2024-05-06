Pedestrian nearly killed in crash cosponsors Aviators game with Stop Road Crashes and local authorities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The May 5 Aviators game was sponsored by a local organization advocating for safer roads.

Stop Road Crashes decided on Sunday's game as it is historically sold out, offering the founding members a chance to reach a large number of community members with their message during the game, cosponsored by the City of Las Vegas and the LVMPD Traffic Bureau.

The event comes the same day LVMPD recorded the 60th traffic-related death in their jurisdiction in 2024.

In November 2022, one of the members turned a near death experience into activism. Now, Hal Goldblatt hopes to bring more awareness about road safety for pedestrians and drivers in Southern Nevada.

Last year, we spoke with Goldblatt about his crash, recovery, and message for the public. Watch below and read more here.

'I'm lucky to be alive' crash survivor working with valley leaders to create safe pedestrian sidewalks

