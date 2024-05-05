Pedestrian killed in crash shutting down Charleston, Decatur Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 81-year-old man struck and killed a pedestrian walking against the crossing sign in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. on May 5, the driver of a 2018 BMW coupe was heading East on Charleston in the left lane when a pedestrian entered the crosswalk. Police say the light was not permitting the pedestrian to cross at the time of the crash.

The driver stayed on scene with police and did not appear impaired. The intersection remained shut down for several hours through the morning and early afternoon while authorities investigated the scene.

Sunday's death marks the 60th traffic-related fatality in 2024.