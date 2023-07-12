'I'm lucky to be alive': Crash survivor working with valley leaders to create safe pedestrian sidewalks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is putting the spotlight on pedestrian deaths on valley roads Tuesday.

According to police, five people have died in four different collisions around the valley this month. The first death happened July 2 at Twain and University Center Drive.

The latest death happened Monday. Police said it was a hit-and-run on Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Hal Goldblatt was hit last November and nearly died. He was in a crosswalk.

He says he broke 13 bones including his arms, legs, and also suffered a skull fracture.

"My wife of 49 years has been by my side the entire time. I'm just very lucky to be alive," he said. "The driver took his attention off the road for just a moment and it has changed my life forever. I will never fully recover from this."

Goldblatt says he is working with local leaders to pass legislation to help create safe pedestrian sidewalks.