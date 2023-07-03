Police search for driver after fatal hit-and-run in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver who fatally hit a pedestrian on Sunday night is still at large on Monday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark gray 2017 to 2019 Nissan Rogue, LVMPD officials stated in a news release.

The collision occurred at 9:12 p.m. on East Twain Avenue, east of the intersection with University Center Drive, police stated. Investigators determined a 43-year-old man was in the westbound travel lanes of Twain Avenue when the Nissan hit him.

"The collision projected the pedestrian to the west and onto the roadway," police stated.

Afterward, the driver of the Nissan "failed to remain at the collision scene," according to officials.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Police noted his death marks the 66th traffic-related death in the department's jurisdiction this year.

Anyone with information that could aid police in this investigation is asked to call LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.