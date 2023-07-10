Police asking for help to identify vehicle possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle that was possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Monday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 2:12 a.m. at North Nellis Boulevard south of East Washington Avenue.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated a 2019 Ford F-150 was approaching the intersection and had a green light. They said a man was walking outside of a marked crosswalk and walked right into the path of the truck sustaining substantial injuries.

Moments later, police said the man was run over by a white Cadillac Escalade that caused fatal injuries.

Police said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene, displayed signs of impairment, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The Escalade failed to remain at the scene and sped away. The vehicle is described as a 2007 to 2014 Cadillac Escalade. Investigators said the vehicle will have damage to the front lower valance and possible undercarriage damage.

Police said anyone with information can call the Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofNV.com. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

The pedestrian's death is the 72nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.