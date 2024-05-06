Mojave Max contest winner announced following late-season emergence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is one of the Las Vegas Valley's highest honors, winning the Mojave Max Emergence Contest.

This year, fourth grader Keira S. from Goldfard Elementary School will be recognized as the winner for this year's contest out of thousands of entries from local students.

She was formally recognized as winner during a May 6 ceremony with her teacher Ms. Kimberly Tyler which included a visit from the Mojave Max mascot.

Mohave Max emerged on April 23, 2024 at 3:09 p.m., just one day earlier than his record latest appearance last year on April 24 at 3:40 p.m.

Watch his 2024 emergence below.

Mojave Max emerges from burrow, signalling warmer Southern Nevada temps

Each year since 2000, local schools have participated in a competition where elementary school students study Mojave Desert weather to make educated guesses of when the famous tortoise will exit his slumber.

In 2024, there were more than 4,100 guesses recorded by the Springs Preserve.