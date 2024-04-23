Mojave Max emerges from his burrow (slightly) earlier than 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mojave Max has officially emerged from his burrow, coming out just shy of his emergence last year.

He emerged at 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, just one day earlier than his record latest appearance on April 24, 2023 at 3:40 p.m.

"Like other Southern Nevada reptiles, he enters a burrow to brumate (the reptilian form of hibernation) every winter and emerges every spring. Mojave Max’s emergence typically marks the beginning of spring-like weather in Southern Nevada," Springs Preserve officials said in a Tuesday afternoon announcement.

Each year since 2000, local schools have participated in a competition where elementary school students study Mojave Desert weather to make educated guesses of when the famous tortoise will exit his slumber.

In 2024, there were more than 4,100 guesses recorded by the Springs Preserve. Right now, they said the entries are being tabulated and the official winner will be announced soon.

More information on the iconic tortoise and his impact on the valley can be found here.