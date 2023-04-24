Mojave Max has emerged from his burrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mojave Max has officially emerged from his burrow.

Officials at the Springs Preserve said he came out of his burrow at 3:40 p.m. on Monday.

This is the latest he has ever emerged.

According to the senior zoologist at the preserve, overnight low temperatures are still much colder than last year, which could a contributing factor to Max staying inside his burrow longer.

Springs Preserve also held the 23rd annual Mojave Max Emergence Contest, elementary schools entered their guesses for when he would come out of his burrow.

"Each year, Mojave Max's emergence signals the unofficial beginning of spring in Clark County," said Marci Henson, Director of the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability. "Thanks to the Mojave Max team, this school year alone, nearly 10,000 Clark County elementary school students learned the importance of the threatened desert tortoise, why it is considered a keystone species, and the importance of respecting and protecting our delicate desert ecosystem so it can be enjoyed for generations to come."

Clark County officials said they received more than 4,200 guesses in this year's contest.

Right now, they said the entries are being tabulated and the official winner will be announced soon.

The winner will receive a year-long family membership to the Springs Preserve, a year-long family pass to National Parks and Federal Recreation areas, and a laptop computer. The winner's class with receive medals and T-shirts as well as a trophy for their school as well as a pizza party and field trip to Springs Preserve to meet Mojave Max.