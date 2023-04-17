Mojave Max on track for latest burrow emergence ever

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mojave Max is on track to emerge from his burrow at the latest time ever.

According to Clark County, the latest he has ever come out is April 17 at 12:41 p.m.

That time has come and gone and Mojave Max is still in his burrow.

Hey @MojaveMax - where are you? You've slept long enough! People want to come to @SpringsPreserve and celebrate spring's arrival with you!



If Mojave Max doesn't come out by 12:41pm today, 2023 will mark his latest emergence ever. #Vegas #VegasWeatherhttps://t.co/xohuRS2Jod pic.twitter.com/3VY8eXOJO8 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 17, 2023

Max is still brumating, which is how he hibernates in the winter.

Officials at Springs Preserve said Max is further in the burrow than his roommates are so the heat hasn't made its way to him yet.

According to the senior zoologist at the preserve, overnight low temperatures are still much colder than last year, which could be contributing to Max staying inside his burrow longer.

Every year, Springs Preserve hosts a contest for Clark County students from kindergarten through the fifth grade and officials said there is still time to enter.