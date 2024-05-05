Inaugural US 'Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse' tour coming to Smith Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is the first time the Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse is going on the road for a national tour and Las Vegas is on the list.

The tour stop will happen at the Smith Center on November 14. At 7 p.m. the show will start, screening the entire film with a live orchestra to play the score alongside the movie.

“Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert,” said Daniel Pemberton.

Oscar-nominated Pemberton composed the score for the 2018 movie.

Doors for “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” Live in Concert will open at 6 p.m. on November 14 at The Smith Center. All tickets are subject to taxes, facility and ticketing surcharges.

More information about the Smith Center tickets and events can be found here.