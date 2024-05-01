BLM fire prevention order goes into effect May 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From May 1 until October 31, 2024, many popular activities will be banned on public lands.

Fire-related activities such as the use of fireworks, explosive materials (including exploding targets), and steel component ammunition is illegal on all lands managed by BLM Nevada for the duration of the order, according to the bureau.

With a wet spring, there is more vegetation growth heading into dangerously hot and dry summer months, the ban aims to limit possibilities of sparking wildfires which expand quickly under this year's conditions.

“These conditions present a major risk for destructive wildfires,” said Brock Uhlig, BLM Nevada Fire Management Officer.