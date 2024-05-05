Brightline selects builders for high speed train sets between Las Vegas, Southern California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The train sets Brightline selected from Siemens Mobility will potentially bring state of the art HSR technology for the United States.

Siemens has officially beed designated as the "preferred bidder" to deliver the train sets bringing passengers between Las Vegas and Southern California. A service Brightline eyes to kick off in 2028 just in time for the Olympics in Los Angeles.

“The momentum we are building, will culminate in new jobs and a new supply chain that will establish the foundation for a high-speed rail industry from coast to coast,” said Michael Reininger, Brightline’s CEO.

Considerations for making this selection included future interoperability with the California High-Speed Rail project, according to a Brightline spokesperson. Additional considerations included:

ADA compliance

Passenger amenities

Train performance (speed and time)

Total passenger capacity

Manufacturing schedule and pricing.

Also, the project will be built in compliance with "Buy America" requirements,

Brightline's selection includes a 30-year contract for daily maintenance to be done in Sloan, Nevada.