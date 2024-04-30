Las Vegas 3rd grader's artwork displayed on airport billboard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are heading to Harry Reid International anytime soon you'll notice a large art display out front.

The artist is a 3rd grade student who won the Spring Billboard Artwork Contest. The theme was "Springtime in the Desert." Organizers say the chosen artwork met the aim of celebrating artwork with skill and keen appreciation for natural beauty on display in our region.

Evelyn Hernandez is a student at Gene Ward Elementary School. On Tuesday, she was joined by her family, Clark County officials, and other community members to celebrate the official unveiling at Siegfried and Roy Park.

"We’re proud to provide opportunities for our community’s youth to showcase their creativity and talents on a public platform,” said Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose District includes the school and the airport. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Connell Outdoor Advertising and support this initiative, aiming to inspire and celebrate young artists in our community.”