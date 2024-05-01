Vegas Golden Knights watch parties for Game 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Knights are back in Dallas getting ready for Game 5 against the Stars on Wednesday, May 1. Here are some of the watch parties area residents can go to for all the game day festivities.

The official watch party will be held at the Cosmopolitan's Boulevard Pool and is hosted in partnership with MGM.

Over in Henderson, there is another watch party. Fans can head to the Water Street Plaza to watch the game on a 43-foot-wide jumbotron.

MORE DETAILS

Cosmopolitan:



Party begins at 3:30 p.m., game time is one hour later

A DJ and VGK cast will be there

Giveaways and raffles will be ongoing, including VGK tickets to a future home playoff game

Admission is free and open to all ages

More information on the event will be at Vegasgoldenknights.com

Water Street Plaza:

