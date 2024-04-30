Phase 2 of Ft. Apache project in southwest valley underway, road closures in effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley will need to navigate new detours.
A new, temporary all-way stop is up at El Capitan and Pebble will act as a detour for the project on Ft. Apache—which is closed from Raven to Blue Diamond until June 21.
The closure is part of a $13.2 million improvement project. Watch below for our previous reporting on new road construction sparking confusion and road closures in southwest valley.
New road construction sparks confusion and road closures in southwest valley