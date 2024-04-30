Phase 2 of Ft. Apache project in southwest valley underway, road closures in effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley will need to navigate new detours.

A new, temporary all-way stop is up at El Capitan and Pebble will act as a detour for the project on Ft. Apache—which is closed from Raven to Blue Diamond until June 21 .

The closure is part of a $13.2 million improvement project. Watch below for our previous reporting on new road construction sparking confusion and road closures in southwest valley.