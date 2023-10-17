Where to celebrate Halloween in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spooky season is here as the valley gets ready to celebrate Halloween.

The annual holiday means big business not only in Southern Nevada, but across the United States. According to the National Retail Foundation, Americans are expected to spend a record $12.2 billion this Halloween. That's even more than last year's record of $10.6 billion. In Nevada, customers spent $171 million on Halloween candy, decorations, and costumers.

RELATED LINK: Secrets to save on your Halloween candy

With another season of celebrations on the horizon, here's a look at where you can get your scare on across the valley.

STRIP

Luxor

Guests who visit BODIES...The Exhibition or TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition dressed up in Halloween costumes will receive $10 off regular admission from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31. Guests who are dressed in Titanic or Edwardian-inspired costumes as well as BODIES-themed costumes can enter to win a $100 gift card. On Oct. 31, the exhibitions will also be handing out candy to trick-or-treating guests of all ages.

Mandalay Bay

The 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay is hosting a NOLA Nights Halloween party on Oct. 28. That starts at 9 p.m. and wraps up around 2 a.m. General admission is free. Guests can also book a VIP table here. Entertainer Troy Romzek is scheduled to perform Halloween song sets along with burlesque dancers in costume. Guests are also encouraged to wear costumes.

Treasure Island

On Oct. 30, Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que is hosting Halloween activities including a costume contest. Guests with the best costumes will be able to compete for cash prizes with first place receiving $500 plus a $75 bar tab and $25 in Free Slot Play. Live music with Easton Corbin is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and also be a guest judge for the costume contest.

Museum of Illusions

Starting on Oct. 28, the Museum of Illusions will host several fun events including costume contests, trick-or-treating, and dance sessions. You can learn more here.

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS

Fremont Street Experience

The Rock of Horror Halloweekend is back this year. FSE officials said the annual celebration is scheduled for Oct. 27 through Oct. 31.

Circa Resort

The Legacy Club at Circa is hosting an adults-only Masquerade Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 28. That's from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. That's on the 60th floor of the resort. A live band will perform while guests check out "frightfully delicious cocktails and hors d'oeuvres to die for". Masquerade masks will be given to all attendees and can be picked up at concierge starting at 6 p.m. on the night of the party. Tickets are $150 per person plus a LET tax. Guests can receive 15% general admission tickets for groups of four of more by using the code MASK15. You can learn more including how to buy tickets here.

East Fremont

Corner Bar Management is getting ready for a Halloween edition of The Block in East Fremont. Special events are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Some of the entertainers scheduled to perform include DJ AR, Danco, Father Kap, DJ Exile, Skunkz, Vegaduzit, Gream, Wet, Willy, Bizzy, Jeyfari, i5, Santoyo, YehMe2, Friendly Fire, Gary Richards aka Destructo, Disco Lines, Angrybaby, Alex Parra, Halftime Hooper, BENJO, Nick Bike, Dj Wizdumb, DJ Shaun & 530, and Claude VonStroke. You can see the full list of events and how to purchase tickets here.

The Beverly Theatre

The Beverly will be showing Halloween and horror classics including Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Repo! The Genetic Opera, Evil Dead 2, Frankenstein, The Shining, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Tickets start at $10.

Little Vegas Chapel

It's "Love At First Bite" as the Little Vegas Chapel plans to offer special Halloween wedding ceremonies on Oct. 31. Couples can be married by a themed officiant including Elvira, Talking Tina, a witch, corpse bride, Darth Vader, or a vampire. For $760, couples get a Halloween ceremony with eerie music, transportation from the couple's hotel, a unity candle ceremony, an eight-inch Bundt cake, six-rose bouquet and boutonniere, professional photography, a private online photo gallery, and 10 digital images and video of the ceremony. After the ceremony, couples can celebrate at the Nightmare Cafe, a horror-themed restaurant and bar in the Arts District where the couple will receive a free drink and 15% off their food order for up to six people.

Sure Thing Chapel

The Sure Thing Chapel is offering After Dark wedding packages that includes Hellvis, the ghost of Elvis, a blood-themed spooky burlesque show and wine hearse for photo ops. You can learn more here.

OFF-STRIP

Resorts World

On Oct. 31, Katy Perry fans are invited to participate in a "Best Katy" costume contest for the chance to win a meet-and-greet with Perry after her show that night. According to resort officials, contestants should arrive at the Resorts World Theatre starting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 to have their photo snapped. Photos will be taken until 6 p.m. Three lucky winners will be announced and notified before the show, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Guests going to the Halloween show will also receive an exclusive Red Mushroom temporary tattoo, which are an exact replica of the one Perry and her cast and crew recently got to represent her two-year residency at the resort.

AREA15

AREA15 is getting a makeover into ScAREA15 for Halloween. The venue has a whole lineup of unique Halloween events including a Goth and Glampire gRAVE on Oct. 21, immersive showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, and a Halloween Massive on Oct. 28.

Atomic Museum

The Atomic Museum is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular event on Friday, Oct. 27. That's scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and wrap up around 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy kid-friendly science activities and take the perfect photos with Halloween-themed backdrops. Museum admission is complimentary for guests 17 and under while visitors 18 and older can receive discounted $15 tickets at the box office.

SPRING VALLEY

Halloween Maze

The Halloween Maze is now open at 8665 West Flamingo Road, Suites #114 through Suite #117. General admission tickets start at $30. The maze is open Thursdays through Sundays from 7 p.m. to midnight.

WEST LAS VEGAS

Opportunity Village

The organization is once again hosting their HallOVeen outdoor theme park. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, which raises money to support people with disabilities in Southern Nevada. It's scheduled to run from Oct. 20 through Oct. 31 and you can learn more here.

SUMMERLIN

Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin's Parade Of Mischief is held every Friday and Saturday in October. Over 70 youth performers take to the streets with different Halloween-themed costumes and dances, starting at 6 p.m. You can learn more here.

Grape Street Café

HELP of Southern Nevada is hosting a Night of the Witches, presented by Mystic Mona on Oct. 30. That will be at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 and includes a witches brew specialty beverage, a raffle ticket, a word search puzzle, happy hour pricing, and entry into a costume contest. A Night of the Witches collectible glass will also be given to the first 70 guests. Aimee Thomas and Shawn Tempesta from 102.7 VGS will also make a special appearance as judges for the costume contest. You can buy tickets online or at the door.

HENDERSON

Lake Las Vegas

The Hallowen Golf Cart Parade returns to The Village at Lake Las Vegas, located at 20 Costa Di Lago, on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and wrap up around 10 p.m. The Village will also include carnival games, face painting, and live entertainment by Kendra Daniels. Guests are also encourage to wear their best costumes for the chance to win prizes. The event is free and open to the public.

Black Mountain Recreation Center

The City of Henderson is hosting a Trunk Or Treat event at Black Mountain Recreation Center on Thursday, Oct. 26. Guests are invited to wear costumes and follow a trick-or-treat trail to visit decorated vehicles and pick up treats. There will also be live entertainment, a costume contest, and other activities. There are two separate sessions for the event. Guests can either visit between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. or between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $3 in advance and $5 at the event. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

Green Valley Ranch

Borracha Mexican Cantina will be offering a "Midnight Margarita" that guests can try from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Nov. 5. It costs $19. The drink is made with Volcan XA tequila, lime juice, triple sec, ancho chile, and activated charcoal with a chamoy drizzle down the glass. At Bottiglia, they'll be offering a pumpkin espresso martini throughout the month of October. It's made with Absolut Elyx vodka, espresso, Kahlua, and pumpkin cream for $18.

EAST LAS VEGAS

Clark County Wetlands Park

The Clark County Wetlands Park is hosting its annual Spooky Maze and self-guided Story Walk. That's open during daylight hours through Oct. 26. Entry is fee and if you complete the maze activity, guests can earn a prize.

VALLEY-WIDE

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox has a whole lineup of scary and spooky treats. Company officials said the Halloween lineup will be available at all Pinkbox locations through Oct. 31.