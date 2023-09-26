Watch Now
Fremont Street Experience Rock Of Horror Halloweekend returns in October

Posted at 12:27 PM, Sep 26, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Halloween is right around the corner and the Fremont Street Experience is ready to bring back its Rock Of Horror Halloweekend.

On Tuesday, FSE officials said the annual celebration is scheduled for Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 and will feature events include flash mobs, nightly entertainment from Alter Igor on the First Street Stage, as well as a production show called "Wicked Dreams" with dancers and aerialists on the Third Street Stage.

On Halloween night, guests can enter a costume contest for the chance to win cash prizes. First place will receive $2,500 while second place gets $1,000 and third place receives $500.

