Halloween Maze opens on Durango and Flamingo for thrill seekers of all ages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Until October 31st, those seeking a thrilling adventure can visit the Halloween Maze at Flamingo and Durango. This heart-pounding experience challenges brave souls to find their way out while haunted by eerie characters.

Nathan Harris, the creator behind this spine-chilling maze, says the experience is suitable for all ages, making it an inclusive attraction for everyone.

“We have some little kids that come and absolutely love it, and we have grown adults that come through and pee in their pants,” said Harris. “It all depends on the person. It's all in fun. We want to make sure everyone comes through and has a great time. It's not about how scary it is but how much fun you have.”

The maze welcomes visitors from Thursday through Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to Midnight.