Spooky creations being unveiled at Pinkbox Doughnuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time for a happy haunting at Pinkbox Doughnuts.

The doughnut chain is unveiling over a dozen special spooky treats in time for Halloween.

That includes special doughnuts like The Vampire, complete with vampire teeth, a Night Crawler, which is a chocolate frosted raised shell topped with green frosting, Oreo crumbles, and gummy worms, or the Chocolate Jack, which is decorated with Jack Skellington decor.

According to Pinkbox, the new holiday creations will make their debut in stores on Oct. 2 and will be available at all Pinkbox locations through Oct. 31.

They add October's doughnut of the month is the Great Grape, a purple frosted raised shell filled with grape whip, topped with grape sugar and a grape rosette. It will also be available from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 at all Pinkbox locations.