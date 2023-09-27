AREA15 transforming into 'ScAREA15' for Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AREA15 is getting a makeover for spooky season and turning into scAREA15 for Halloween.

According to AREA15 officials, they're hosting multiple holiday-themed events.

The fun starts with the venue's first ever "Goth and Glampire gRAVE", which is scheduled for Oct. 21. It will be at The Wall and guests are encouraged to dress in their most glamorous costumes while dancing the night away with surprise guest musical performances.

The Oddwood Bar will host a "Leaves of Darkness" happy hour with DJ Que on Oct. 26 as well as an "LSDream" event at the A-Lot and The Portal. On Oct. 27, they'll be hosting a themed Karaoke Night at the Asylum Bar + Arcade.

There will be two "immersive viewing experiences" at The Portal on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 featuring The Rocky Horror Picture Show. General admission tickets are $45 per person and includes a specialty cocktail. According to AREA15 officials, attendees will also be able to check out live performances by more than a dozen Las Vegas entertainers including Brandon "Axle" Pereyda in the role of Frank-N-Furter.

On Oct. 28, AREA15 will hosting "Halloween Massive 2023". Tickets are $35 per person. There will be six hours of "bone-crushing bass across three stages" by musicians like G Jones, Lunice, David Starfire, Steller, Living Light, J. Handel, Zaiaku, and Church Of Bass. There will also be interactive art, roaming performers, vendors, craft makers, and more.

On Halloween night, guests can stop by The Portal for a party with tunes by Christian Loffler and Parra For Cuva. Tickets are $20 per person.

You can learn more about all of these events, including how to buy tickets, here.